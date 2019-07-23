//LifeSouth Facing Emergency Need for Blood

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – There is a national blood shortage and locally LifeSouth is facing an emergency need for all blood types. Donations have dropped this summer, but the need to help patients in our local hospitals remains. If you have never donated, now is a great time to start. If you are a regular blood donor, please come in and bring a friend.

All donors are important to help meet the needs of the local blood supply. Please donate today, your community is counting on you. Visit lifesouth.org to find a blood drive near you.