//LHS Viking Touchdown Club Captures Demo Photos

By Robin Postell

LOWNDES – On Monday, July 1, 2019, demolition of Lowndes High School took out most of the A and B wings.

The Lowndes High School Touchdown Club Facebook page captured the action in some stunning photographs.

“I’m just a guy trying to build some excitement about Viking football and keep the fans informed about the work of the Viking Touchdown Club,” remarked Mike Broadwater Tuesday morning. “I’m glad you like the posts and thank you for helping to get it out to the greater public.

Lowndes High School Viking Touchdown Club Facebook page captured stunning photographs on Monday, July 1 of the demolition

Do you recognize LHS now?

Shots from Monday, July 1 by LHS Viking Touchdown Club

Demolition has already been underway, and the LHS Viking Touchdown Club captured demo from last Saturday, June 28.

Lowndes High School Viking Touchdown Club Facebook post from Saturday

For LHS students/alumni, seeing these images must be surreal

This image was captured by the Lowndes High School Viking Touchdown Club

And remember only 52 more days before LHS Viking football begins.