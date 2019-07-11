//LCSO Nabs 2, Seizes Meth

Share with friends











LOWNDES – On July 11, 2019 at approximately 6:55 a.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle on Old Clyattville Road near the intersection of NL Bassford by a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team.

During the course of the traffic stop the driver, identified as James Eric Freitas (pictured) was asked to exit the vehicle. While Freitas was outside of the vehicle speaking with the Deputy a front seat passenger, identified as Miguel Leslie Mora, jumped over from the front passenger seat into the driver’s seat before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

Mora drove a short distance on Old Clyattville Road before turning off of the roadway and through an overgrown field before coming to a stop at a woodline and running from the vehicle on foot.

After a brief foot chase and search over a short period of time, Mora surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

A Sheriff’s Office canine was deployed in the area of where Mora had run and was able to locate approximately 16.5 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine, with an approximate street value of $748,000 stuffed inside of a duffle bag yards away from the vehicle.

Freitas was arrested at the original location of the traffic stop and both individuals were taken to the Lowndes County Jail where they were charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.

A subsequent search of the vehicle also revealed a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun found located under the driver’s seat of the vehicle. No one involved was injured from the incident.