//Hahira Rail Crossing Closing for Repairs

HAHIRA, Ga. – Norfolk Southern Railroad plans to briefly close the SR 122/Main Street crossing in Hahira for repairs.

Repairs are scheduled July 8 and 9. The railroad will remove 300 feet of rail that crosses SR 122 to repair the base and loose concrete panels. Non-local traffic traveling east and west on SR 122 will detour using Interstate 75 to Exit 32/Cecil/Old Coffee Road and US 41/SR 7. The detour route will be marked.

The dates are subject to change. If that occurs updates will be posted at www.facebook.com/GDOTSW and twitter.com/GDOTSW.