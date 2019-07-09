//Hahira Police Need Your Help with Auto Thieves

Share with friends











HAHIRA, Ga. – Sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. early Tuesday, July 9, two, possibly three, subjects broke into at least 10 vehicles in the Mulberry Place subdivision off of South Hall Road in Hahira.

People found their vehicles had been gone through when they awoke this morning.

The common denominator was that all the vehicles were unlocked.

These were “crimes of opportunity,” according to Corporal Todd Pitchford from the Hahira Police Department.

“We’re asking people to make sure they’re locking their cars. If they’re locked the suspects move on,” Cpl Pitchford said.

Mostly money and spare change were taken – but so far four firearms have been stolen.

“We have video footage from several of the neighbors from their security cameras,” Cpl. Pitchford added.

If anybody has any information about the suspects please contact the Hahira Police Dept, 794-2440, or call 245-5270 and have an officer dispatched.