//Georgia State Patrol June Report

LOWNDES CO., Ga. – According to Sergeant First Class Jeff Culpepper, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 106 traffic crashes, resulting in 57 injuries and one fatality during the month of June.

SFC Culpepper said that during the month of June, Post #31 Troopers stopped 887 vehicles resulting in: 612 citations, 20 D.U.I. arrests, 95 Seatbelt Violation citations, 23 Child Restraint Violation citations, 220 Speeding citations, and 55 Distracted Driving citations.

Post #31 Troopers issued 848 warnings during June.

SFC Culpepper reminds motorists to not drive over the posted speed limit and wear your seat belt. With heavy traffic expected during the holiday period, allow yourself extra time to arrive at your destination.