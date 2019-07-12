//GA Power Continues Support of Boys and Girls Club

Share with friends











VALDOSTA- Georgia Power recently presented a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta to support their continued efforts in academic and personal enrichment programs. For more than 50 years, Georgia Power has supported the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta through financial donations, board service, educational demonstrations, mentoring and volunteering at their after-school programs, summer camps and athletic events.

Georgia Power and the Georgia Power Foundation – the non-profit arm of the company – are proud to support programming that is focused on academic success, sports and fitness, character and leadership training and healthy lifestyles. In 2018, the company and the foundation contributed to more than 15 grants supporting Boys and Girls Clubs in Georgia and nearly $4 million to organizations and causes that support civic and community programming across the state.

The Georgia Power Company and the Georgia Power Foundation are committed to initiatives that build and improve the places where our employees and customers live, work and serve.