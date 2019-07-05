//GDOT Awards Bridge, Striping Grants

Share with friends











TIFTON – Pavement marking upgrades on Interstate 75 and some county roads to enhance safety and replacement of a bridge built in 1957 are coming to southwest Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded construction contracts totaling $10.6 million to benefit this area of the state. The single largest contract of $9.4 million will replace the Spring Creek bridge on State Route (SR) 253 southwest of Bainbridge. The new, wider bridge will be built adjacent to the existing one so traffic will not detour.

Also likely of interest to motorists are contracts to upgrade signs and pavement markings at a total of 48 locations on county roads in Ben Hill and Grady counties. County roads are not part of the state highway system. However, Georgia DOT occasionally assists local governments by funding projects that enhance safety on county roads. Pavement markings help identify travel lanes and signs convey important information to drivers. The reflectivity of both can fade over time.

The Ben Hill County roads are Perry House Road, Evergreen Road, Lower Rebecca Road, AbbaChurch Road, Bells Cabin Road, Brahman Road, Broxton Highway, Camp Brooklyn Road, Glenn Merritt Road, Dicksons Mill Pond Road, Irwinville Highway, Jacksonville Highway, Joshlyn Road, Kings Chapel Road, Marigold Road, Nora Morris Road, Osierfield Road, Othar Lee Rodgers Road, Otter Creek Road, Red Wood Road, Stephens Road, Sturgeon Creek Church Road, Sweet Pea Road and Tulip Road. Upgrades will be done at more than one location on some roads.

The Grady County roads are Harrell Road, County Line Road, Old Newton Road, Akridge Road, Moore Road, Old 179 South Road, Oak Hill Road, Attapulgus/Whigham Road, Providence Road, Ulmer Road, Waldrop Road, Strickland Road, Jowers Road, Lacy Road, Perry Road, Wight Road, Vereen Bell Road, Upper Hawthorn Trail, Belcher Circle, Smith Road and Hall Road.

Pavement marking upgrades will also be made on I-75 from the Florida state line to US 84/SR 38 in Lowndes County, a distance of about 17 miles.

Start dates have not been established for these projects.

