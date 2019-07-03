//Fourth of July Festivities 2019

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

For those looking for some Fourth of July festivities, here’s a list of several fireworks shows near us.

On Wednesday, July 3, Ray City will be having their fireworks. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and best vantage point is anywhere!

Nashville will be having water park at Memorial Park on Adel Highway from noon on with fireworks at dark on July 4

Enigma will have July 4 activities including water slides, bouncy houses, live music at the Enigma Park located just off US 82 beginning at 11 a.m. with fireworks at dark.

Starting on July 4, Wild Adventures will be having their “Light Up the Sky in July” event. Admission to the fireworks show is free with the purchase of a general admission ticket or a season pass.

On Thursday, July 4, the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority will be hosting their annual Fireworks Spectacular. Fireworks will begin at nightfall, around 9:15-9:30 p.m. For best viewing, watch the show from the Valdosta Mall parking lot.

Thomasville, GA will be hosting their festivities on July 4, starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be many food vendors, games, live music at the Ritz Amphitheater, and free watermelon slices. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.