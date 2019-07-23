//Former Mayor Filing Civil Suit Against Thomasville

Share with friends











THOMASVILLE, Ga. – Gregory Hobbs, who was elected mayor after being a councilman for the City of Thomasville from 2010 through December 2015, has filed a civil suit against the city.

Hobbs was indicted in April 2019 by a grand jury for allegedly forging payroll documents and has since been suspended by the governor.

According to the lawsuit filed on July 16 in the Superior Court of Thomas County, Hobbs claims he is owed $42,704, plus attorney fees and costs, that he and other councilmen were underpaid for years by the city, and that the city was required to pay councilmen $173.00 per diem as required by charter and statute, but was paid $105.00 per diem, leaving a shortage of $68.00 per diem – all of which Hobbs said went on for the duration of hundreds of meetings.

