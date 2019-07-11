//Food Truck Thursdays Such a Hit, It’s Going Bigger

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – The City of Valdosta is planning to make its next Food Truck Thursday even bigger and better, WALB reported.

In June, the city hosted the event for the very first time, bringing thousands downtown for food and fun.

This month twice as many trucks will be there.

“We saw a lot of people walking down the streets, taking pictures in front of the mural, visiting some of our downtown shops, so that’s really the goal, is for people just to have fun in downtown and it just be a fun, planned, easy Thursday night for them and their families,” said Becton to WALB.

The event is set for next Thursday, July 18 at 5:30 p.m.

It will take place near the corner of Lee Street and Central Avenue, across from Valdosta City Hall.

The event is also going to include live music, fun for the kids and will be beach themed.