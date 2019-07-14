//Fatal Crash on Knights Academy Road

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – On July 12, 2019, at approximately 11:41 pm, a silver 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling west on Knights Academy Road negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed and actively fleeing law enforcement. The Jetta traveled off of the roadway to the right and traveled into the ditch before striking an embankment and culvert at a driveway. The Jetta overturned several times.

As a result of this collision, two passengers had to be extricated and were later transported to higher level care facilities via air ambulance. The driver was not restrained and was ejected during the course of the crash and was found to be deceased as a result.

The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Cativan Napier of Valdosta. Next of kin has been notified.

TFC Brown #304 and SFC Culpepper #599 responded to the scene. The collision is still under investigation. No further information is available at this time