COOK COUNTY, Ga. – Governor Brian P. Kemp reappointed Cook County Probate Court Judge Chase Daughtrey to the Board of Commissioners of the Probate Judges Retirement Fund on July 25, 2019 in Atlanta.

Daughtrey was originally appointed to the Commission on January 29, 2016 by Governor Nathan Deal.

The Commission is responsible for managing approximately $73 million in pension funds for retired probate judges and their survivors.