//City Seeks Nine to Serve on Local Boards, Authorities, Comm

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta has nine vacancies on four local boards, Commissions, Authorities, and Advisory Committees, for which they are seeking community-minded people to apply.

In accordance with its Appointment Policy and to make the public aware of these volunteer opportunities to serve their community, the city announces the following:

• Valdosta Tree Commission (3)

• Valdosta Housing Board of Adjustments & Appeals (1)

• Valdosta-Lowndes County Construction Board of Adjustments & Appeals (4) *

• Valdosta-Lowndes County Zoning Board of Appeals (1)

“The board positions for which we are currently seeking applicants provide great opportunities to represent the community,” said Mayor John Gayle. “Good government depends on the involvement of others, and we urge our citizens to earnestly consider these opportunities to serve.”

Interested applicants should first review the Membership Requirements booklet and the Code of Ethics, complete an application, and sign a Code of Ethics form, all of which are available at the Valdosta City Clerk’s Office, located at 216 East Central Avenue. All required forms, which may also be conveniently downloaded or completed online at the city’s website, should be submitted to the City Clerk by 5 p.m., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

To learn more about serving the community through these entities, call City Clerk Teresa S. Bolden at 229-259-3503, Email at tbolden@valdostacity.com, or download the information from http://www.valdostacity.com/boards-commissions-authorities-advisory-committees