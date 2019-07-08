//Budzinsky Named DAISY Nursing Honoree

Share with friends











Mackenzie Budzinsky, Registered Nurse at South Georgia Medical Center, received The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation, a program developed to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Budzinsky is a Labor and Delivery nurse who was nominated by her patient who recently had a little boy at SGMC. “All of the staff that night and through my entire stay were wonderful but Mackenzie was exceptional. She made me feel safe and so well cared for and I truly cannot thank her enough. I told her that I have two other boys and that I had great nursing care with both of them but I cannot remember the names of the nurses who took care of me then. I told her I will never forget her name but most importantly how she made me feel,” said the patient.



SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.



DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse” and a beautiful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa. Recipients also receive a bouquet of daisies donated by local flower shops. To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit www.sgmc.org/DAISYAward.