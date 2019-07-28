//Public Pool Being Built in Quitman

Share with friends











BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. – Kids in Quitman can’t wait.

The pool is coming!

Ground has officially been broken last Friday, July 26, on a Boys and Girls Club public pool by crews from Mystic Pools.

The project is part of a $5 million expansion effort which includes new buildings, new gym and the pool.

Boys ad Girls Club staff hopes that the new pool will teach the valuable skill of swimming to as many as possible.

The project is expected to be completed by the beginning of this school year, while the pool should be ready in about six weeks.

Most of the funding for the new Boys and Girls Club campus came from the donations of the community. They are still in need of donations to complete the pool so if anyone is interested, send donations to:

P.O. 588 Quitman, GA.