//Berrien Woman Charged with Molesting Toddler

BERRIEN CO, Ga. – Madison King, age 21, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation.

King was arrested in her Nashville home by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The warrants taken allege that King performed sex acts on a three-year-old child.

King is being held in the Berrien County jail on no bond.

“My office worked with Sheriff Ray Paulk and his Investigator’s in moving this investigation quickly once we became aware of the situation,” District Attorney Dick Perryman state’s. “Sheriff Ray Paulk and his office took swift action to protect this child, conduct an investigation and make an arrest. My office will now seek justice and safety for this young victim. The investigation into this matter continues and it is likely that additional charges will be taken. My office is committed to prosecuting this case to the fullest in accordance with the law and the facts revealed by the investigation.”