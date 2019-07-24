//Back-to-School Shots Reminder for Lowndes

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Summer vacation is winding down and school will commence soon, but is your child completely ready to start school? Local public health officials encourage you to beat the rush and get vaccinations required for school age children now.

“Immunizations are the best way to fight vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Norma Jean Johnson, RN, county nurse manager. “Our goal is more than to keep our children healthy, it’s also to protect them and those around them from vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Students born on or after January 1, 2002 and entering the seventh-grade need proof of an adolescent pertussis (whooping cough) booster and adolescent meningococcal vaccinations. Every child in a Georgia school system (kindergarten-12th grade), attending a child care facility, or a student of any age entering a Georgia school for the first time is required by law to have a Georgia Immunization Certificate, Form 3231, and an Ear, Eye, Dental and Nutrition Screening, Form 3300.

Lowndes County Health Department or your private provider can provide your child with their required forms and vaccinations.

Vaccines protect families, teens and children by preventing diseases. “They help avoid expensive therapies and hospitalization needed to treat infectious diseases like influenza and pneumococcal disease,” says Johnson. “They also reduce absences both at school and at work and decrease the spread of illness in the home, workplace and community.”

For more information, call Lowndes County Health Department at 333-5257 or visit them online at www.southhealthdistrict.com/lowndes.