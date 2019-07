Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The 1400 block of Williams Street is closed Monday morning due to a gas main repair. As a safety precaution residents in this area have been evacuated.

Detours have been set up to route traffic through the area. Motorists are cautioned to utilize safe practices and obey the speed limit and work zone signs.

If you have any questions please call the Public Information Office at 229-259-3548.

This area has been block off for over a week now.