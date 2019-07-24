//A Plane Crashes through a Pecan Field

Share with friends











By Jonathan F.

SUMTER- A plane crash landed into a local pecan orchard this morning at 10 a.m. The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement detailing that the plane was a Cirrus SR22, The orchard in which it landed was one mile north of the Jimmy Carter Regional Airport. It wasn’t long after take-off that the incident occurred, and local authorities are likely to release further details as to the names and condition of those aboard sometime tomorrow. Stay attune to ValdostaToday for further updates on this accident.