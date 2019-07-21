//21st Century Grant Awarded to LCS, YMCA

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Education announced that the State Board of Education approved the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant to be awarded to the Valdosta – Lowndes County Family YMCA and the Lowndes County School System.

The grant amount of $1.1 million, over the course of five years, will be used to enhance academic achievement at Clyattville Elementary School. Funding is authorized under Title IV, Part B of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act, and is made available for a total project period of five years, contingent upon successful implementation of the subgrant and continued availability of Federal funds for each of the five fiscal years of the award.

The purpose of the 21st Century Community Learning Center Program is to provide opportunities for academic enrichment and tutorial services to help students meet academic standards. The program is designed to offer students a broad array of additional services, programs, and activities that reinforce and complement the regular academic program. 21st Century Community Learning Center grants also provide families an additional opportunity for active participation and meaningful engagement in their child’s education.

This 21st CCLC will offer academic and personal enrichment programming for students who attend Clyattville Elementary School. This program, which will be managed by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA, will offer a comprehensive, three-hour after school program that will run Monday through Thursday. The after school program will offer assistance in all academic areas, homework assistance and organizational skills. It will also offer youth development activities to include health and wellness sessions and character development activities.

Field trips will be offered and meals/snacks will be provided.

“The 21st Century Grant recognizes two outstanding partners working together to benefit our community in Clyattville,” stated Lawrence S. Tobey, III, President/CEO at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA. “Both were awarded based on how we will positively impact and enhance the lives of students and families so that they have the foundation for success. It is an honor and a pleasure to continue to work side-by-side with the Lowndes County School System to create this opportunity for families in this area.”

Dr. Tenry Berry, Principal at Clyattville Elementary School stated, “We are elated to have this opportunity to partner with our local YMCA to provide academic support and enrichment to our students through our SucCESs Academy. Through this partnership and the 21st Century Community Learning Grant, we hope to continue to close the achievement gap between our students and their same-aged peers as well as provide great opportunities for parents and families to be active participants in their child’s educational career. The goal is to address the whole child by igniting a love for learning while teaching good work ethics, healthy living, and developing sound character.”

Superintendent Wes Taylor added, “The 21st Century Community Learning Grant will assist us in providing additional quality learning opportunities for our students in an after school setting. Our partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Family YMCA on this endeavor is another example of how we work together with various community entities to provide a first-class educational experience for our students.”