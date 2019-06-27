//Youth Create Their Summer at Arts Center

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Dozens of local youth have participated in the 2019 Summer Art Class season at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, in classes ranging from traditional painting and pottery to digital art and culinary.

Digital art is also available at the Summer Art Class

With only two weeks left in the season—July 8-12 and July 15-19—parents are encouraged to register their children ages 5-12 for the classes before they fill up. A complete class list can be found at turnercenter.org. Call 229-247-2787 or visit us at 527 N. Patterson St. for more information.