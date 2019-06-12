//Wiregrass Student Signs Cass Burch Apprenticeship

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – What if you could have the best of both worlds; go to college and have a job in that field earning a salary with guaranteed raises over time as you learn new skills? That’s exactly what Walter Rogers, a Wiregrass Automotive Technology student, is doing through the apprenticeship program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

The college entered into an agreement with Cass BurchChrysler, Jeep, Ram and Dodge Dealership adding the dealership to a growing list of area businesses and industries that are seeking highly-skilled employees. The apprenticeship allows these employers a more diverse workforce, the ability to reduce turnover costs, and increase productivity. For Wiregrass students, they are able to earn an income while they learn. Apprenticeship is a method of training individuals in a trade using a combination of on-the-job skills development and classroom/lab related instruction.

Walter accepted the position as a technician in the automotive department at the dealership. He is expected to complete his courses and graduate in Summer of 2020. Wiregrass currently has nine programs that are approved for the apprenticeship program: Accounting, Automotive Technology, CNC Specialist, Computer Information Systems, Diesel Truck Maintenance, Industrial Systems Technology, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, Telecommunications, and Welding and Joining Technology. Other area businesses Wiregrass currently has apprenticeship agreements with are: American Drill Bushing Hoist Rings, Ace Electric, TransPower, Coyote Manufacturing, Verlyn, and Ace Technologies.

If your business would like to learn more about theapprenticeship program, please contact Bill Tillman, Director of Economic Development and Cook Campus. He can be reached at bill.tillman@wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-549-7830. Wiregrass will soon begin accepting new students for Fall Semester classes. Full-term classes begin August 14. Each campus of Wiregrass will host a Free Application Week June 17-20. Those who apply in person on that day will have their application fee waived. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.

PHOTO: Seated – Cass Burch, Owner of Cass Burch Dealerships; Walter Rogers, Wiregrass Automotive Technology student and Cass Burch Automotive Technician; Dr. Tina K. Anderson, Wiregrass President. Standing – Bill Tillman, Wiregrass Director of Economic Development and Cook Campus; Ray Adams, Cass Burch Automotive Technician; Wiregrass Automotive Repair Technology Instructor; and Bobby Joseph, Cass Burch General Manager.