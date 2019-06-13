//VPD Make Melissa Drive Drug Arrest

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit received numerous complaints about narcotics sales at an address in the 1200 block of Melissa Drive.

The unit investigated the complaints and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Narcotics Detectives and members of the Power Squad Unit executed a search warrant at the residence. During the search detectives located approximately five grams of crack cocaine, approximately 5 grams of Alpha-pvp, packaged individually for sales (Flakka), and 10 dosage units of Alprazolam (Xanax), for a total street value of approximately $1,100.

The resident, Ramecia Burgman, 43, was arrested without incident at the scene and was charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute-Felony;

• Possession of Alpha-pvp with intent to distribute-Felony;

• Possession of Alprazolam with intent to distribute-Felony;

• Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school-Felony;

• Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a park-Felony;

• Possession of Alpha-pvp with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school-Felony;

• Possession of Alpha-pvp with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a park-Felony;

• Possession of Alprazolam with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school-Felony; and

• Possession of Alprazolam with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a park-Felony.

Burgman was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

“The police department is grateful for the citizens who brought this information to us,” VPD Chief Leslie Manahan remarked. “These dangerous narcotics were being sold out of a residence extremely close to a school and park where children are constantly present.”

If anyone has any information or details pertaining to this case, they are asked to please call the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606.