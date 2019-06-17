//VLPRA Hosts Community Fireworks Spectacular

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is hosting South Georgia’s largest fireworks show on Independence Day.

VLPRA’s annual Fireworks Spectacular will be held on Thursday, July 4th at nightfall (starting around 9:15-9:30 PM). The show is free to view and the VLPRA encourages people to watch the fireworks on the mall side of I-75, between exits 16 and 18. Just look west toward Brooks County.

Since it is an outdoor event, weather does play a factor in the fireworks show. Rain, wet ground, fog, and excessively high humidity can affect whether the fireworks explode. VLPRA already has a plan for that and will reschedule the fireworks for Friday, July 5th at nightfall if necessary.

VLPRA encourages families to arrive early to find parking and would like to remind the public to not stop on the interstate or interstate ramps to see the show.

Find more information on the show at the Authority’s website, www.vlpra.com Follow VLPRA on social media at facebook.com/vlpra or on Twitter @vlpratweets for real-time updates as the Authority prepares to start the show on the 4th.