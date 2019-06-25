//VFD Responds to Claudia Circle Vacant House Fire

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – On Sunday, June 23, 2019, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire at 1815 Claudia Circle.

The call came in at 6:11 p.m. Once fire units arrived on scene they found smoke coming out of a vacant structure. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control and no injuries were reported. There were a total of 10 fire personnel on the scene

The fire, located in a bedroom was quickly extinguished by crews on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.