//Valdosta Teen Killed at Weekend Party

VALDOSTA – A Friday night party on North Lee Street was the last place Desiyunna Hill would visit.

The pretty, popular teen had gotten dropped off by her father, given him a hug and a kiss, and as usual she was happy and excited to be alive.

Hill had the maximum number of friends allowed on her Facebook profile- 5,000 – and her posts reflect her empathy and faith. She posted for the last time 24 hours almost to.the minute of her shooting.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., officers from Valdosta Police Department responded to a call about gunshots in the area where the party was, brimming over with kids.

Based on an incident report from VPD, when the officers found the victim, Hill, 18, she was on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

Though they began providing first aid until EMS arrived on scene and transported her to the hospital, Hill sadly succumbed to her injuries later at South Georgia Medical Center.

VPD Person’s Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene to continue the investigation, according to the VPD statement.

Through investigation it was determined that there was a large party at an event center on North Lee Street, which had hundreds of teenagers in attendance.

As the party was ending, gunshots were fired in the crowd resulting in Hill being struck.

The Friday night party was an unfortunate echo of a shooting earlier this year in Adel, Georgia at an after-prom event that killed attendees.

Hill’s body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiners’ Office Monday morning, June 24, where an autopsy was performed.

“There were over two hundred teenagers gathered at the location when this incident took place,” VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said. “This is a senseless act of violence which led to a tragic loss of a young lady’s life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim, who lost her life way too early.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has any information is asked to call 229-293-3145.