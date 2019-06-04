//Vaccination Requirements Adjusted in GA

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Public Health is adjusting vaccination requirements for students across the state of Georgia.

WALB reported that Georgia law requires students get vaccinated against the serious bacterial illness, Meningococcal disease or Meningitis.

The Georgia Department of Public health sent out a letter to parents on May 21 stating that before entering the fall 2020 school year, all students entering or transferring into 11th grade will be required to get their meningococcal booster shot.

MCV4 is a Meningitis vaccine, that helps protect again the bacteria that cause meningitis.

WALB added that the only exception to this is if students receive their first MCV4 shot on or after their 16th birthday.