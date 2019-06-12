//Trucker Faces Two Charges

Share with friends











By Robin Postell

BERRIEN CO., Ga. – The driver of an 18-wheeler is facing two charges for running stop sign and failure to maintain lane in an early Monday morning crash in Ray City.

On June 10, troopers from the Georgia State Patrol said the driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of Georgia 11 and 37 and crashed into a pecan tree in Ray City around 6 a.m.

The cab reportedly broke off from the trailer and the driver was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

Troopers said the truck hit the pecan tree so hard it caused the cab to break away from the trailer.