//Taco Bell: Free Doritos Locos Tacos Tuesday

VALDOSTA – Taco Bell is feeling cute today, Tuesday, June 18, giving away free tacos to everybody in the U.S. from 2-6 p.m. as part of its annual “steal a game, steal a taco” promotion tied to the NBA Finals.

The giveaway is related to the Golden State Warriors for “stealing” a road victory against the Toronto Raptors.

According to FirstCoastNews, even though the Warriors won tacos for Americans, they weren’t able to win the NBA title. The Raptors defeated the Warriors in six games.

Taco Bell first offered the “steal a taco” giveaway in 2016 after the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.