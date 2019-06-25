//Sud City Heist Unsolved

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – On June 24, 2019 at approximately 7 a.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to Sud City Laundromat located at 500 Vallotton Drive in reference to an armed robbery.

Once on scene officers were advised an unknown African American male (between age late 30-50) entered the business with a firearm.

The offender demanded and received an undisclosed amount of money, then left the scene in a vehicle.

VPD’s Person’s Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

No injuries were reported. This appears to be an isolated incident. The case is actively being investigated.

If anyone has any information on this case call the Valdosta Police Department Detective Bureau at 229-293-3145