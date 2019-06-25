//Stormy Weather in Valdosta
Local NewsJune 24, 2019

Stormy Weather in Valdosta

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO., Ga. – VT reader Wendy Munoz sent in these shots from her backyard on Old Pine Road just before 8 p.m.

“You could hear the thunder before,” Munoz said. “It was pouring but it has subsided.”

Related posts