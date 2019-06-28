//St. John Catholic School Hosts Soccer Camp

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, GA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) hosts a soccer camp this summer for children to get active in the community. The camp is open to children of all skill levels in 2nd to 8th grades for four days, July 15 to 18 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Registration is online and now open.

The soccer camp, held at SJCS, will be led by experienced club coach Michael Petrella. Petrella has won 3v3 National Championships, both as a player and as a coach. Camp attendees will develop and improve on basic skills as well as experience scrimmages and drills.

Registration is $85 and includes a camp shirt and daily snacks. For more information and to register, the community can go to sjcsvaldosta.org/summercamp.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 3 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country, 4-H, science club and student council. Enrollment for the 2018-2019 is now open for new students. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.