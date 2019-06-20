//South Georgia Railroad Closures Underway

Share with friends











LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. – As reported by WCTV, CSX Railroad is making several changes and closing railroads all over Lowndes and Brooks County.

It will take about 2-5 days to finish repairs. Here are the railroads closing in Lowndes County:

Shelton Road – Near US 84

James Road – US 221 North Highway

Rocky Ford Road – Near Spain Ferry Road

Morrison Road – Near US 84

Ousley Road – Near US 221 North Highway

South Blanchard Street – Near East Hill Avenue

Thomas Street – At East Savannah Avenue

Perkins Lane – Near West Savannah Avenue

Boone Road – Near West Savannah Avenue

Brooks County: