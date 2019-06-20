//South Georgia Railroad Closures Underway

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. – As reported by WCTV, CSX Railroad is making several changes and closing railroads all over Lowndes and Brooks County.
It will take about 2-5 days to finish repairs. Here are the railroads closing in Lowndes County:
- Shelton Road – Near US 84
- James Road – US 221 North Highway
- Rocky Ford Road – Near Spain Ferry Road
- Morrison Road – Near US 84
- Ousley Road – Near US 221 North Highway
- South Blanchard Street – Near East Hill Avenue
- Thomas Street – At East Savannah Avenue
- Perkins Lane – Near West Savannah Avenue
- Boone Road – Near West Savannah Avenue
Brooks County:
- Edwards Lane – Near Wall Lane and US 221 North Highway
- West Crawford Street – Between Green Street and Dunn Road
- Dunn Road – Near West Crawford Street