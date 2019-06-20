//South Georgia Railroad Closures Underway
Local NewsJune 20, 2019

South Georgia Railroad Closures Underway

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. – As reported by WCTV, CSX Railroad is making several changes and closing railroads all over Lowndes and Brooks County.

It will take about 2-5 days to finish repairs. Here are the railroads closing in Lowndes County:

  • Shelton Road – Near US 84
  • James Road – US 221 North Highway
  • Rocky Ford Road – Near Spain Ferry Road
  • Morrison Road – Near US 84
  • Ousley Road – Near US 221 North Highway
  • South Blanchard Street – Near East Hill Avenue
  • Thomas Street – At East Savannah Avenue
  • Perkins Lane – Near West Savannah Avenue
  • Boone Road – Near West Savannah Avenue

Brooks County:

  • Edwards Lane – Near Wall Lane and US 221 North Highway
  • West Crawford Street – Between Green Street and Dunn Road
  • Dunn Road – Near West Crawford Street
