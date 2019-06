Share with friends











BROOKS CO., Ga. – According to Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey, a skeleton was discovered Saturday, June 1, 2019, off Hickory Head Road in Dixie.

A landowner from Tampa was clearing hunting ground when the bones were found and called Dewey around 6:30 p.m.

WALB reported that the remains are believed to have been in the Dixie area for a while.

No other details are available at this time.