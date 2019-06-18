//Skate and Play Family Fun Center On Its Way

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Skate and Play Family Fun Center staff wants citizens of Valdosta and surrounding areas to stay tuned for announcements regarding its opening.

For the last month, the Skate and Play Family Fun Center has made strides in renovations as seen in videos that were posted to the facebook page.

They even announced on June 10th that they were hiring and looking for managers, attendants, and cooks.

Skate and Play will be located on 3124 North Oak Street Ext.

Email valdostaskateandplayffc@gmail.com or call 229-300-0830 for more info.