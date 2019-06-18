//SAFT Valdosta Recognized as Boeing Supplier of Year

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Saft, a battery company in Valdosta that manufactures for Boeing aircrafts, is one of 13 being recognized among more than 12,000 for the Boeing Company in 57 different countries.

Saft has been recognized as Supplier of the Year at a ceremony on Thursday, June 13.

Saft’s selection was based on stringent performance criteria for quality performance, delivery performance, cost, environmental initiatives, customer service and technical expertise.

The Advantage Award is given to a supplier who provides a competitive advantage by exceeding cost performance goals and objectives for the product or services provided. Saft supplies batteries to Boeing and Boeing Global Services, through Aviall, a key distributor for Saft’s aftermarket customers.

For more than 80 years, Saft, has been designing and manufacturing high-tech battery systems and products for some of the world’s most demanding aviation customers.

In 2018, Saft was awarded the contract to fit all of Boeing’s new 777 and 777X aircraft with onboard rechargeable nickel-based battery systems. Saft’s batteries provide safe and reliable power to start the Auxiliary Power Unit as well as emergency backup for critical systems. The batteries are manufactured in Valdosta, Georgia, in the United States, and in Bordeaux, France.

“Saft is honored to be recognized by Boeing for the Supplier of the Year Award,” said Chuck Schofield, General Manager, Aviation for Saft. “We are sincerely appreciative of the long-standing relationship between Saft and Boeing and are looking forward to discovering new ways to innovate together.”