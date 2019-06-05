//Runaway Teen Found Safe in Berrien

Share with friends











BERRIEN CO, Ga. – Shelby Summey, 15, who has been missing for nearly two weeks, was found safe and taken into custody by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning.

“I received a call this morning on the whereabouts of Summey from a concerned citizen,” Berrien Co. Sheriff Ray Paulk told VT Wednesday afternoon. “Myself and deputies, along with the Nashville Police Department, responded to a residence off North Coffee Road where Summey was taken into custody without incident. Summey was picked up by Ocilla Police Department and taken before a juvenile court judge in Tifton after lunch today.”

Since there was a $500 reward, Sheriff Paulk confirmed that the “concerned citizen” did receive the money.

It is unknown when Summey will be released back to her adoptive parents.