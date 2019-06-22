//Rose Empowers Youth: “I Am Somebody”

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The New Order National Human Rights Organization was started by Gerald Rose in 1992 in Toledo, Ohio. What started as a group of just six members has grown exponentially, with members all across the country.

“We are a voice to the voiceless and we put the people first,” said Rose. “As a human rights organization, it was time to bring the movement down to Valdosta.”

In town to support his father Rev. Floyd Rose in the effort to rename Forrest Street, Rose took the opportunity to speak during the citizen’s section of Thursday’s City Council meeting for his father, and at several youth centers. His message was one of empowerment.

On Friday, June 21, Rose came to speak to a group of young people at the Southside Recreation Center.

Speaking candidly about the problems and struggles within his own family, Rose believes mentoring to young people is one of the most important aspects of his life.

During the session with the youth of Valdosta and Lowndes County, he implored each of them to make a positive change in their community.

“I came to Valdosta because I want to let all of you know that you will all be somebody. Y’all are the future of your city, your community, and your country,” Rose said.

Gerald Rose spoke to kids Friday

Alchanda Harrison, a counselor at Pine Grove Middle School, also spoke. Harrison has a history of service, forming the Ladies of Excellence nine years ago. Her group seeks to teach girls the importance of character and respect, as well as participating in many community service projects.

When she heard Rose’s message, she realized Rose and his organization were working towards the same goals she has, saying “He has a drive to impact the community for the better.”

Rose ended the session by having everyone stand up and repeat one simple but powerful phrase– “I am somebody, I am somebody, I am somebody.”

While admitting there is much work to be done, Rose promised, “We’re not going anywhere. It’s going to take all of us to make a difference in Valdosta Georgia.”

