//Road Closure Scheduled for Monday at 106 Webster

VALDOSTA – On Monday, June 24, the City of Valdosta Utilities Department will be excavating the sewer main located at 106 Webster Street. Work is scheduled to begin at 8:00 A.M.

This work will require Webster Street to be closed between North Ashley and Patterson Street. Access to the businesses in the area will still be available.

Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists of the road closure. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and adhere to the traffic warning signs for their safety and the safety of others. Work is scheduled to be completed Tuesday, June 25, weather permitting.

If you have any questions, please contact the Utilities Department at 229-259-3592.