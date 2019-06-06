//Report Utility Theft Anonymously

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Utility theft costs more than just the price of the stolenwater. When thieves attempt to steal utilities, it can result in property damage, hazardous conditions or injuries. Everyone pays for it in terms of costs and safety. City of Valdosta Utilities is doing all it can to stop theft, but we need your help too!

Illegally obtained utilities increase rates for everyone, and unauthorized use of utilities or tampering with utility equipment is a crime and punishable by fines and/or prison time. Help prevent injuries and increased rates due to utility thieves by reporting suspicious behavior.

Not only is this considered theft of services, failure to use a backflow device violates the City’s cross-connection control ordinance and increases the risk of water system contamination.

Per City Ordinance Section 70-9 (c), “No person shall knowingly receive the benefit of acts of diversion or tampering with electricity, gas, water, telephone, cable television or other public service without the proper charge.” You must contact the City Utilities Department to purchase a hydrant meter prior to utilizing City fire hydrants as a supply.

Further violations will result in immediate code enforcement action under the code sections listed below. The result of code enforcement action could include court fines. Feel free to view the entire Valdosta Code of Ordinances at: https://www.valdostacity.com/ordinances.

Potential City of Valdosta code violations: • Sec. 1-11. (a) – General Penalty, continuing violations.• Sec. 46-2. – Use of fire hydrants.• Sec. 46-3. – Tampering with hydrants.• Sec. 70-9. (c) – Utility apparatus; diversion of services.• Sec. 98-35. – Unlawful to tamper with mains.• Sec. 98-121. – Cross Connection Control and Backflow Prevention Ordinance

Potential State of Georgia code violations:• O.C.G.A. 16-7-25. (a) – Damaging, injuring, or interfering with property of public utility companies, municipalities, or political subdivisions.• O.C.G.A. 16-8-5. (a) – Theft of services.

If you have any questions please contact the Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592. You can also contact the Community Protection Division for information on reporting at 229-259-3554.