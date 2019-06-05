//Pinevale Recognizes Community Partners

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Pinevale Elementary School set time aside during their 2019 Honors Night program to recognize their invaluable Community Partners in Education.

Small Business – Valdosta Veteran’s Widows and Wives Ministry

Veteran’s Widows and Wives Association is dedicated to Pinevale students’ reading success

Valdosta Veteran’s Widows and Wives Association is dedicated to the reading success of our students at Pinevale Elementary School. They hosted a reading challenge every month throughout the school year and the class with the highest average and the most books read won a party.

Partner at Large – Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse donated to Pinevale’s Teacher of the Month provided dinner for two

Every month Texas Roadhouse donated to our Teacher of the Month by providing them with a dinner for two. They also made monthly donations to our students of the month by providing them with candy treat bags and coupons. The staff of Texas Roadhouse were always available to bring out Andy the Armadillo mascot to help motivate and celebrate with our students during our PBIS celebrations.

Large Business – Zaxby’s Inner Perimeter Road (Not Pictured)

The staff of Zaxby’s on Inner Perimeter Road are very supportive of our school. They are always willing to set up Spirit Nights which provides our school with funds. We use these funds to help celebrate our students.

Volunteer of the Year Award – Big Nick Harden

Big Nick provides teachers with meals and incentives

Big Nick is very supportive of Pinevale Elementary. He provides our teachers with amazing meals and incentives. Back in December, he hosted our Pinevale Faculty Holiday Dinner. He also volunteers at the school with his team from 107.9 the Beat to DJ events, talk to the students, and serve lunch to our students in the cafeteria.