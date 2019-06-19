//Pharmacy Tech Honored as Hospital Hero

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – The Hospital Authority of Valdosta & Lowndes County, GA awarded the distinction of Hospital Hero to SGMC Lanier Campus Pharmacy Tech, Rose Benefield, for her exemplary patient care.

Benefield, who has been with SGMC for 23 years, is known for her ability to calm and encourage patients and other staff members. According to her nomination, “Rose’s title may be Pharmacy Tech, but to everyone around her she is a caregiver. She is a true patient advocate.”

Upon receiving the recognition Benefield humbly said she always seeks to put patients and their families first. “It’s all about caring,” she said.

PHOTO: SGMC Lanier Campus Director of Nursing Selena Brady, Pharmacy Tech and Hospital Hero Rose Benefield, Pharmacist Penny Wilhoite, and SGMC Lanier Campus Administrator Geoff Hardy.