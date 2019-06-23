//Peacock Found Guilty of Killing 5 Friends

Share with friends











MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Thursday, June 20, 2019, Jeffrey Alan Peacock was found guilty of all 14 counts against him in connection with the shooting deaths of five friends May 15, 2016.

According to The Moultrie Observer, Superior Court Judge James Hardy sentenced Peacock to five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole — one for each of the victims — Jonathan Garrett Edwards, Ramsey Jones Pidcock and Aaron Reid Williams, all 21; Alicia Brooke Norman, 20; and Jordan Shane Croft, 22.

Peacock was also sentenced to 20 years to be served consecutively on a charge of arson for setting the house afire to try to cover up the crime.

Peacock was also convicted of five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, which were merged into a single count. He was sentenced to five years in prison on that count, to be served concurrently with the life sentences.