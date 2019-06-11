//Online Sex Offender of Lowndes Juveniles Arrested

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO, Ga. – Two Lowndes County juveniles were targeted by a sexual predator through social media earlier this year who was arrested on June 6, 2019 and is currently in custody.

On February 15, the Lake Park Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s assistance on an investigation into the case involving a minor who received nude photographs and videos of the suspected predator.

The investigation progressed and court orders were prepared to require social media providers to hand over the necessary documents and records to follow through with a criminal prosecution.

According to the GBI, once the records were received, a suspect was identified as Miguel “Mikey” Angel Lopez-Blasica, born in March of 1998, who resides on Fred Webb Road in Moultrie, Georgia.

A second juvenile victim from Lowndes County was also identified while reviewing the records.

Lopez also contacted the second victim through social media and again sent nude photographs and videos of himself. Lopez was able to meet with this victim in Lowndes County on several occasions. After the second victim was identified, a meeting was arranged with Lopez at the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed and later served with six arrest warrants out of Lowndes County.

Lopez has been charged with Solicitation of Sodomy, Aggravated Child Molestation, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, Obscene Internet Contact With a Child, Statutory Rape and Criminal Attempt to Entice a Child for Indecent Purposes.

After his arrest on June 6, he was transferred to the Lowndes County Jail the following day to be booked on the warrants. The GBI was assisted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Agents are continuing to interview witnesses and collect evidence related to this incident. This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call GBI Thomasville at 229-225-4090.