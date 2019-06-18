//NFL Star Kenny Moore Visits Alma Mater

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – NFL Indianapolis Colts star, Kenny Moore, visited Lowndes High School, his alma mater, to meet with and inspire the current football players at today’s practice.

Just Thursday, Moore just signed papers for a four-year extension with the Indianapolis Colts that values over $36 million, ColtsWire reported.

In his 15 starts with the team last year, Moore finished with 76 tackles, 4 for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 11 passes breakups and a forced fumble.

Moore is the epitome of what hard work and perseverance can do.

He hopes that players out there who feel underrated or overlooked follow his example and keep working.

He said, “You want to be coachable, you want to do the right things on and off the field to get what you want.”

For Moore, this is just the beginning.