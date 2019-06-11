//National HIV Testing Day Events Planned

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about 1.1 million people in the United States have HIV. Of those 1.1 million, approximately one in eight of them don’t know they have it.

June 27 is recognized annually as National HIV Testing Day, a day dedicated to encouraging people to get tested for HIV.

Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District will be hosting several events throughout the month of June to recognize National HIV Testing Day and bring awareness to the importance of HIV testing.

SHD will be offering free HIV tests on the following dates/times:

June 17: Lowndes Associated Ministries to People Inc. (714 Charlton Street) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

June 20: T.E.A.C.H. Ministries, Inc. from (606 South Lee Street) 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

June 24: Soup Kitchen (601 North Lee Street) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

June 27: V-Town Gifts & More (2019 North Ashley Street) from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

During the events SHD will be giving free t-shirts, condoms, tote bags and more to those who gets tested.

Free KFC meals will be given to the first 30 people who get tested at TEACH, and Smok’n Pig Barbecue meals will be given to the first 100 people who get tested at V-Town.

Other events may be added throughout the month and will be published on the South Health District website and Facebook page.

You can also receive a free HIV test every day at all South Health District health departments during regular business hours.

“HIV testing is the biggest step we can take as a society to end the AIDS epidemic. It is important for everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 to get tested at least once a year,” said Althea Mims-Daniels, HIV Coordinator with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District. “We encourage everyone of all genders, races and sexual orientations, to come by and receive a free test. By taking these tests you are taking control of your health.”

To find your local health department visit https://southhealthdistrict.com/county-health-departments/.