//My Friend’s House Honors Community Leader

By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA – After being invited to the Facebook Communities Summit for their work in the community after Hurricane Michael, Cory Sauer of Babcock of Valdosta knew he wanted to get more involved and give back to those in need. That opportunity came after hearing a presentation from the staff of My Friend’s House.

Community leader Cory Sauer receives plaque

My Friend’s House is an organization that aims to provide daycare services to seniors in the first stages of Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Founded in 2001, My Friend’s House has been serving the needs of seniors for almost two decades. Open five days a week, they provide a safe space for seniors with plenty of activities, as well as a class for caregivers. Both are completely free of charge.

Their presentation at a networking event struck a chord within Sauer, who took two and a half years off to care for his grandmother, Wanda Fay Thomasson, who suffered from Dementia.

“This cause is something near and dear to my heart, and I knew I wanted to help however I could,” said Sauer. He and the staff at Badcock of Valdosta decided to donate four new lift recliners to My Friend’s House.

On June 27, My Friend’s House held a ceremony to say thank you. They presented Sauer with a plaque, as well as dedicating the room as “Wanda’s Lounge”, in honor of his grandmother.

“We wanted to show Cory how much we appreciate what he has done for us,” said Executive Director Dr. Dorothy Dye. “After hearing about how he took care of his grandmother, we knew this would be a great way to say thank you.”