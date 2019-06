Share with friends











VALDOSTA – First grade students in Ms. Holly Magcalas’ class were able to do something really special – published their own books!

Students learned about the writing process as well as the patience it takes while waiting for their masterpieces to be published.

Each of the students showed extraordinary growth as authors and illustrators while also learning a valuable lesson, hard work truly does pay off.

PHOTO: Students in Ms. Holly Magcalas’ first-grade class show off their published books.