//Massive Target Tech Fail Saturday

Target faced massive technical difficulties on Saturday, according to Business Insider. Customers nationwide were stuck in long, frustrating lines unable to check out.
Hashtags galore glutted social media on Saturday, including #targetdown, #targetgeddon, #targetapocalypse, #targetfail, #targetshutdown, #wesurvivedtargetriots
At around 2 p.m., Target customers across the U.S. reported cash registers crashing on Instagram and other online outlets.
According to one Target employee who reached out to Business Insider, workers were told that the retailer was facing a global cash register outage.
Employees were reportedly as stressed out as customers, handing out free samples and doing whatever possible to placate the angered crowds.
The Target tech debacle soon was tagged as “The Great Target Outage of 2019” on social media.
Target reached out to Business Insider in an emailed statement saying:
We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible.Business Insider/Target statement