//Massive Target Tech Fail Saturday

Target faced massive technical difficulties on Saturday, according to Business Insider. Customers nationwide were stuck in long, frustrating lines unable to check out.

Hashtags galore glutted social media on Saturday, including #targetdown, #targetgeddon, #targetapocalypse, #targetfail, #targetshutdown, #wesurvivedtargetriots

Instagram was glutted with hashtags referring to the Target tech meltdown Saturday

At around 2 p.m., Target customers across the U.S. reported cash registers crashing on Instagram and other online outlets.

Target suffered nationwide cash register malfunctions on Saturday

According to one Target employee who reached out to Business Insider, workers were told that the retailer was facing a global cash register outage.

People took to social media to vent frustrations after getting stuck in Target check out lines

Employees were reportedly as stressed out as customers, handing out free samples and doing whatever possible to placate the angered crowds.

The Target tech debacle soon was tagged as “The Great Target Outage of 2019” on social media.

Some customers waited for 40 minutes to check out Saturday

Target reached out to Business Insider in an emailed statement saying: